Reds' Trevor Bauer Rips Agent Scott Boras: 'He Cares About Himself and His Ego'

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer escalated his longstanding beef with Scott Boras on Saturday, accusing the power agent of attempting to get his vlog shut down and saying Boras had his clients accuse Bauer of disclosing a positive COVID-19 test of another player.

The latest in the Bauer-Boras beef apparently stems from the pitcher's vlog. Bauer tweeted earlier Saturday that he was documenting how teams handle a potential COVID-19 outbreak after the Reds' series against the Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed following a Cincinnati player testing positive for the virus.

It's unclear if this was an isolated positive test or if the Reds are looking at an outbreak similar to the Miami Marlins or St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals returned to action for the first time in more than two weeks Saturday and have only played seven games this season.

Bauer previously ripped Boras for having a "personal agenda" when the players were negotiating with MLB for the season's return during the pandemic.