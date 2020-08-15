Blazers' CJ McCollum References Mike Tyson's 'Spinal' Comment over Back Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 15, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum reacts to a shot against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

After coming up huge in the Portland Trail Blazers' 126-122 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, CJ McCollum invoked a classic Mike Tyson moment to discuss his back injury. 

Here's a side-by-side comparison of McCollum's impression of Tyson's 2003 claim that he broke his back before knocking out Clifford Etienne in 49 seconds:

Dwight Jaynes of NBC Sports Northwest reported on Aug. 11 that McCollum has been playing with a non-displaced transverse process fracture in his L3 vertebra. He suffered the injury during the Blazers' 125-115 win over the Denver Nuggets on Aug. 6. 

You would never have known anything was physically wrong with McCollum on Saturday. The 28-year-old had 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting to help the Blazers win their play-in game to advance to the postseason. 

Portland will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference first-round series starting Tuesday. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Stotts Calls Lakers Best Team in NBA Ahead of Playoffs

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Stotts Calls Lakers Best Team in NBA Ahead of Playoffs

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame, Blazers Seal Their Playoff Spot in Epic Win

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Dame, Blazers Seal Their Playoff Spot in Epic Win

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Playoff Bracket Is Set 🍿

    Who do you have taking it all? Defend your take in the comments section 🗣

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    NBA Playoff Bracket Is Set 🍿

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame Wins Bubble MVP 🏆

    Lillard, Booker, Doncic, Harden and T.J. Warren make first team all-bubble

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Dame Wins Bubble MVP 🏆

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report