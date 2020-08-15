Blazers' CJ McCollum References Mike Tyson's 'Spinal' Comment over Back Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

After coming up huge in the Portland Trail Blazers' 126-122 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, CJ McCollum invoked a classic Mike Tyson moment to discuss his back injury.

Here's a side-by-side comparison of McCollum's impression of Tyson's 2003 claim that he broke his back before knocking out Clifford Etienne in 49 seconds:

Dwight Jaynes of NBC Sports Northwest reported on Aug. 11 that McCollum has been playing with a non-displaced transverse process fracture in his L3 vertebra. He suffered the injury during the Blazers' 125-115 win over the Denver Nuggets on Aug. 6.

You would never have known anything was physically wrong with McCollum on Saturday. The 28-year-old had 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting to help the Blazers win their play-in game to advance to the postseason.

Portland will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference first-round series starting Tuesday.