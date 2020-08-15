Peja Stojakovic Reportedly Expected to Step Down as Kings' Assistant GM

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 15, 2020

Former Sacramento Kings forward Peja Stojakovic, of Serbia, thanks the crowd after the team retired his jersey during a ceremony at the half time of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014. The Thunder won 104-92. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Peja Stojakovic's tenure as assistant general manager of the Sacramento Kings is reportedly coming to an end. 

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Stojakovic is expected to step down from his role with the organization. 

The Kings appear to be undergoing a significant makeover in their front office coming off their 14th consecutive losing season. 

On Friday, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Joe Dumars will be named interim vice president of basketball operations and assume general manager duties with Vlade Divac stepping down. 

The Kings were included among the 22 teams to participate in the NBA season restart, but they lost five of their eight games to miss the postseason and finish the 2019-20 campaign with a 31-41 record. 

Stojakovic has worked in Sacramento's front office since 2015, when he was hired as director of player personnel and development. The team promoted him to assistant general manager in May 2018. 

Prior to his career as an executive, Stojakovic had a successful 13-year playing career in the NBA from 1999 to 2011. He spent eight years in a Kings uniform between 1999 and 2006 and won an NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks in his final season. 

