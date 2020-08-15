Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic Headline NBA's First-Team All-Bubble

Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic Headline NBA's First-Team All-BubbleAugust 15, 2020
The Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard and Houston Rockets' James Harden headlined the NBA All-Seeding Games teams announced Saturday.
Here's a look at the complete group of selections, which were made based solely on play during each team's eight games to finish the 2019-20 regular season in the NBA's "bubble" at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida:
First Team
Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)
James Harden (Houston Rockets)
T.J. Warren (Indiana Pacers)
Second Team
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)
Caris LeVert (Brooklyn Nets)
Michael Porter Jr. (Denver Nuggets)
Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas Mavericks)
