Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic Headline NBA's First-Team All-Bubble

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2020

Houston Rockets guard James Harden looks to get past Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Steve Dykes/Associated Press

The Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard and Houston Rockets' James Harden headlined the NBA All-Seeding Games teams announced Saturday.

Here's a look at the complete group of selections, which were made based solely on play during each team's eight games to finish the 2019-20 regular season in the NBA's "bubble" at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida:

                  

First Team

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

James Harden (Houston Rockets)

T.J. Warren (Indiana Pacers)

                      

Second Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Caris LeVert (Brooklyn Nets)

Michael Porter Jr. (Denver Nuggets)

Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas Mavericks)

                 

