Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic Announces His Grandmother Died After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic announced Saturday his grandmother has died after being hospitalized because of COVID-19 complications in July.

The 25-year-old Bosnian previously discussed the situation following a July 31 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies:

Nurkic returned to the Blazers' lineup for the NBA's bubble games at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida. He'd missed the first stage of the season, which was halted March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic, while recovering from a serious leg injury.

He said family matters were more important than basketball but added he wanted to remain with the team as it attempts to earn a postseason berth.

"I know what I mean to this team and I came here to make the playoffs," Nurkic told reporters Aug. 2.

His return and MVP-level play from point guard Damian Lillard have helped the Blazers post a 6-2 record in the bubble.

They vaulted into the eighth seed and will face off with the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot. Memphis must win two straight games to take the berth from Portland. A single win by the Blazers will put them into a first-round matchup with the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

The play-in series tipped off Saturday, and Nurkic was in the starting lineup for the contest after making the announcement about his grandmother.