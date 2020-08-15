Nationals' Stephen Strasburg Placed on 10-Day IL with Hand Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 15, 2020

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

After making just 16 pitches during Friday's start against the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Nationals star Stephen Strasburg will be placed on the injured list. 

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Strasburg is dealing with injuries to his right hand and thumb. 

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

