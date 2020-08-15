Report: Reds vs. Pirates Postponed After CIN's Positive COVID-19 Test

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates has reportedly been postponed after a member of the Reds tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday's matchup has been postponed as well.

Per The Athletic (h/t Passan), the person who tested positive within the Reds organization is a player, although the identity of the player is unknown.

The Reds are second in the National League Central at 9-11, while the Pirates own the worst record in Major League Baseball at 4-14.

