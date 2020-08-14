Wyndham Championship 2020: Tom Hoge Among 4 Co-Leaders After Round 2

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Tom Hoge's hot start at the 2020 Wyndham Championship continued in the second round, though he still has company at the top of the leaderboard heading into the weekend.

Hoge, Talor Gooch, Si Woo Kim and Billy Horschel have matching scores of 10 under par through 36 holes to lead the field at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Here's what the top of the leaderboard looks like with two rounds to play, via PGATour.com:

T1. Tom Hoge (-10)

T1. Si Woo Kim (-10)

T1. Talor Gooch (-10)

T1. Billy Horschel (-10)

T5. Harris English (-9)

T5. Shane Lowry (-9)

T5. Andrew Landry (-9)

T5. Doc Redman (-9)

T5. Harold Varner III (-9)

Coming off an opening-round 62, Hoge had some struggles en route to a 68 on Friday. He finished with three bogeys and cost himself 0.452 strokes putting.

There were certainly highlights for Hoge in the second round, including a 25-foot birdie on his sixth hole that moved him to nine under par:

Among the four players tied for the lead, Horschel had the lowest score in the second round. The 33-year-old finished with a 64 that included five birdies over his final nine holes.

Kim and Gooch have been rock solid with scores of 65 in each of the first two rounds. Kim didn't give any indication he would go that low early on, hitting par on his first nine holes. After making the turn, he kicked things into gear with six birdies.

Kim's lone mistake came on his 11th hole when he bogeyed the par four. Gooch, whose only professional win came on the Web.com Tour in 2017, also carded six birdies and one bogey.

Moving down the leaderboard, Webb Simpson is part of a seven-way tie for 10th place at eight under par thanks to his second straight round of 66. The North Carolina native has one win at this tournament (2011), but he's been consistently impressive here since 2010:

After opening the tournament with an even-par 70, Jordan Spieth fared better on Friday with a 67. He did hurt himself on the 14th hole when his tee shot landed out of bounds, forcing him to settle for a double bogey.

Heading into moving day, there are 21 players within three shots of the four co-leaders. The last four winners of the Wyndham Championship have all had scores of at least 20 under par, with Hoge, Kim, Gooch and Horschel on track to keep that streak going.