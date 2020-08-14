Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence Says Pregnant Wife Sasha Told Him He Can't Opt out

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said Friday that his wife, Sasha, made the decision for him to play during the 2020 NFL season rather than opting out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Jori Epstein of USA Today, Lawrence said: "My decision was made by my wife. She basically told me there's no way possible that I could miss this season. My wife is taking care of home. I respect her so much. I know she'll do a great job. I just got to focus on football right now and when I'm able to get back home, I'll be there."

Sasha is pregnant and is due to give birth in October.

