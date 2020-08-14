Michigan State's Tom Izzo '100 Percent' Believes CBB Will Happen Amid Pandemic

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2020

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oakland, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said Friday he's confident the 2020-21 college basketball season will take place despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Izzo discussed his reason for optimism during an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. The Spartans play in the Big Ten, which announced Tuesday all fall sports, including football, would be postponed until spring because of COVID-19 health and safety concerns.

"I think basketball guys will learn from football, and I'm close to my football guys and a lot of football guys in this country," he said. "We're gonna try to get ahead of it a little better. I 100 percent believe we're gonna play."

                 

