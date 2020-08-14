Browns' Baker Mayfield Doesn't Regret Anthem Stance: 'It's a Human Rights Issue'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is standing behind previous comments he made about planning to kneel during the national anthem prior to games this season.

Mayfield told reporters Friday he doesn't regret what he said in June and offered a message to anyone who questioned him for his stance.

"Take your time," he said. "Take a second to get to know me. It's a human rights issue."

Mayfield has been outspoken against police brutality and the need for social justice reform in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.

"It's a pivotal time for a change," the Browns quarterback said on Instagram Live in June (via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan). "What's being addressed right now, obviously, has been going on for a long time. So now everybody's finally coming together to address it, and doing it the right way of holding people accountable."

On June 13, when a Browns fan on Instagram asked for assurance that Mayfield wouldn't be kneeling during the anthem this season, the 25-year-old said he "absolutely" will be.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported there's an expectation NFL players will "kneel en masse in a large-scale display of solidarity with those who continue to protest in the streets against police brutality and the systematic killing of people for the color of their skin."

When the NBA season resumed July 30, a majority of players and coaches for teams took a knee in solidarity and protest during the national anthem before games tipped off.

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to begin Sept. 10 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.

Cleveland's first game will be Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.