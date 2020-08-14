Fantasy Alert: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Playing with 1st Team at Practice

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The Chiefs drafted Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

In the Kansas City Chiefs' first padded practice, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was featured on the first-team offense Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Teicher

Edwards-Helaire was the first running back to come off the board in the 2020 NFL draft, as the Chiefs selected him with the No. 32 overall pick.

It comes as little surprise that Edwards-Helaire is getting the first crack at being Kansas City's starting running back since last year's starter, Damien Williams, opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Edwards-Helaire seems like the perfect fit for head coach Andy Reid's offense because of his ability to do damage both as a runner and a pass-catcher.

Quarterback Joe Burrow received many of the headlines and accolades at LSU last season, as he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to a perfect season and national title, but Edwards-Helaire played a huge role in the team's success as well.

In 15 games, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns, while also catching 55 passes for 453 yards and one score.

After the Chiefs selected Edwards-Helaire, Reid told him that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he wanted the team to take the 21-year-old:

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Mahomes' interest in Edwards-Helaire could be a strong sign that the 2018 NFL MVP and Super Bowl LIV MVP intends to make good use of the rookie running back.

The Chiefs didn't get huge production from their running backs last season, but when combining the stats of Williams and LeSean McCoy, the numbers were solid: 963 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground and 58 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns.

Since Williams is out and McCoy is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all of that production could belong to Edwards-Helaire in 2020.

Darwin Thompson, Darrel Williams, DeAndre Washington and Elijah McGuire are the other backs on the roster and at least a couple of them will have some type of role on the offense, but none of them figure to pose an imminent threat to Edwards-Helaire as the bell cow.

Given his skill set, his status as the clear No. 1 back and his place as part of the NFL's most explosive offense, Edwards-Helaire could very well return second-round fantasy value as a rookie.

