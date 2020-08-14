Bill Belichick Praises Patriots QB Cam Newton: He's a 'Hardworking Kid'

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn't known for offering public praise on a regular basis, but he allowed himself the opportunity to speak well of Cam Newton.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Belichick called his new quarterback "a hardworking kid" based on what he's seen thus far in training camp.

Newton was a late addition to New England's roster, signing a one-year deal on July 8. The 2015 NFL MVP is attempting to rebuild his value after playing just two games for the Carolina Panthers last season due to a Lisfranc fracture that required surgery in December.

Even though Belichick did pay Newton a compliment, he also made sure not to tip his hand about who the starting quarterback will be when the regular season begins.

"I'd say that certainly for all the quarterbacks, at that position, those guys have been locked in, focused and confident in what they're able to do and the information they have to give to the team—playcalling, adjustments, audibles, protection adjustments, things like that," Belichick said. "That's all going pretty well."

Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and Brian Lewerke are the other quarterbacks on the Patriots roster.

Per NESN's Doug Kyed, Newton was behind Hoyer and Stidham in reps during New England's practice on Aug. 12.

Given how tight-lipped Belichick is about everything, that doesn't necessarily mean anything right now. There's still four weeks remaining before the regular season begins, and the gradual ramp-up period for full-contact practices doesn't start until Monday.

Newton averaged 3,559 yards passing, 601 yards rushing and 30 total touchdowns per season in his first eight years with the Panthers from 2011-18.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 on Sept. 13.