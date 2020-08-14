Michael Jordan Sneakers from 1985 Exhibition Game Sell for Record-Setting $615K

Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

A pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 High sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during a 1985 exhibition game in Italy sold for a record-setting $615,000 in a Christie's auction Thursday.

CNN's Rory Sullivan reported nine MJ collectibles sold for a combined $931,875 at the conclusion of a two-week bidding period, with the shoes making up a majority of that total.

"It is the top price achieved for sneakers at auction," a Christie's spokesperson said.

The item attracted added attention because the left shoe contains a shard of glass from when Jordan shattered the backboard with a dunk during the game, per Sullivan.

Jordan memorabilia prices have skyrocketed since ESPN aired the 10-part documentary The Last Dance in April and May, which helped provide a new generation with a closer look at arguably the greatest basketball player in history.

The previous record for a pair of sneakers was $560,000, a mark set in May for another pair of game-worn, autographed MJ shoes sported during his rookie season in the NBA.

Jordan, who was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009, won six NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals during his playing career. His extensive list of accolades also includes five MVP trophies and 14 All-Star Game appearances.

The 57-year-old New York City native owns the Charlotte Hornets.