Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Rankings by Position and Top 100 Overall

In the NFL, the quarterback position is king. But in fantasy football, the number of quality options available—and the fact that only a dozen or so signal-callers start each week in most leagues—devalues the position somewhat.

This isn't to say elite fantasy options like Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs won't pile up points this season. But from a value perspective, a strong argument can be made that waiting under center while loading up at other positions is the wisest course of action.

There's just too much meat on the bone later in drafts.

Quarterbacks I Like in 2020

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

As the conductor of the Matthew Stafford fantasy bandwagon in 2020, it is my moral obligation to point out that the 32-year-old was a top-five fantasy quarterback in terms of points per game last year. Prior to last season, Stafford hadn't missed a game since 2010, and he's being drafted outside weekly-starter territory on average.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Like with Stafford, injuries derailed Roethlisberger's 2019 season. But two years ago, Big Ben paced the league in passing yards and finished with more fantasy points than every quarterback not named Patrick Mahomes. That's quite a bit of upside for a guy being drafted outside the top 15 at his position.

Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars

Minshew is all but an afterthought in most fantasy drafts—his average draft position is outside the top 25 among quarterbacks. But the second-year pro has an excellent chance of significantly outplaying that slot on a Jaguars team that will all but certainly be playing catch-up a ton in 2020. Behold this year's king of garbage time.

Quarterbacks I Don't Like in 2020

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Murray's average draft position has actually come down a bit over the past couple of weeks, but he's still coming off the board ahead of Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans. The sophomore is a talented youngster with plenty of passing-game weapons, but he's being drafted far too close to his fantasy ceiling.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There isn't a more successful quarterback in NFL history than Brady, and his receiving weapons in Tampa are much better than what he had last year in New England. But we're still talking about a 43-year-old quarterback who has one top-10 finish at his position in fantasy points over the past four years. With an ADP of QB9, the Golden Boy is fool's gold this year.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

This is another case of living in the now. There was a time at which Rodgers was a fantasy standout—the leader at the quarterback position. But the Packers have become a more run-centric team, the receivers in Green Bay outside Davante Adams are underwhelming, and Rodgers barely cracked the top 12 in fantasy points per game last season.

Top 50

Bye week in parentheses: