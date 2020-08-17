Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Rankings by Position and Top 100 Overall

Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Rankings by Position and Top 100 OverallAugust 17, 2020
We're in the thick of it now.
With padded practices getting underway across the NFL, we have moved one step closer to the 2020 season getting underway in Kansas City on Sept. 10.
And as that big night nears, fantasy draft season has ramped up that much more.
With thousands of fantasy leagues from coast to coast (and beyond) getting ready to conduct their drafts, all kinds of managers are preparing for the big day. And one of the important parts of draft preparation is scoping out rankings to get a feel for how this year's player pool stacks up against one another.
We've got you covered here in that regard—and then some. Not only do the pages that follow contain rankings for each fantasy position in leagues that award a point for receptions and a top 100 overall, but they also highlight some values to target and busts to avoid at each spot.
All I ask in return is 25 percent of your winnings.
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes, KCC (10)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (8)
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (8)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (10)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (6)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (10)
- Josh Allen, BUF (11)
- Kyler Murray, ARZ (8)
- Drew Brees, NOS (6)
- Matthew Stafford, DET (5)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (8)
- Tom Brady, TBB (13)
- Carson Wentz, PHI (9)
- Aaron Rodgers, GBP (5)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (9)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (11)
- Cam Newton, NEP (6)
- Jared Goff, LAR (9)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (7)
- Philip Rivers, IND (7)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (7)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (9)
- Gardner Minshew II, JAX (7)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SFO (11)
- Drew Lock, DEN (8)
- Derek Carr, LVR (6)
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (13)
- Sam Darnold, NYJ (11)
- Nick Foles, CHI (11)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (11)
- Dwayne Haskins, WAS (8)
- Tyrod Taylor, LAC (10)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA (11)
- Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (11)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (10)
- Jameis Winston, NOS (6)
- Marcus Mariota, LVR (6)
- Jarrett Stidham, NEP (6)
- Jacoby Brissett, IND (7)
- Andy Dalton, DAL (10)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (9)
- Ryan Griffin, TBB (13)
- Kyle Allen, WAS (8)
- Case Keenum, CLE (9)
- Jordan Love, GBP (5)
- Robert Griffin III, BAL (8)
- Joe Flacco, NYJ (11)
- Josh Rosen, MIA (11)
- Mason Rudolph, PIT (8)
- Nick Mullens, SFO (11)
In the NFL, the quarterback position is king. But in fantasy football, the number of quality options available—and the fact that only a dozen or so signal-callers start each week in most leagues—devalues the position somewhat.
This isn't to say elite fantasy options like Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs won't pile up points this season. But from a value perspective, a strong argument can be made that waiting under center while loading up at other positions is the wisest course of action.
There's just too much meat on the bone later in drafts.
Quarterbacks I Like in 2020
Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions
As the conductor of the Matthew Stafford fantasy bandwagon in 2020, it is my moral obligation to point out that the 32-year-old was a top-five fantasy quarterback in terms of points per game last year. Prior to last season, Stafford hadn't missed a game since 2010, and he's being drafted outside weekly-starter territory on average.
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Like with Stafford, injuries derailed Roethlisberger's 2019 season. But two years ago, Big Ben paced the league in passing yards and finished with more fantasy points than every quarterback not named Patrick Mahomes. That's quite a bit of upside for a guy being drafted outside the top 15 at his position.
Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars
Minshew is all but an afterthought in most fantasy drafts—his average draft position is outside the top 25 among quarterbacks. But the second-year pro has an excellent chance of significantly outplaying that slot on a Jaguars team that will all but certainly be playing catch-up a ton in 2020. Behold this year's king of garbage time.
Quarterbacks I Don't Like in 2020
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Murray's average draft position has actually come down a bit over the past couple of weeks, but he's still coming off the board ahead of Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans. The sophomore is a talented youngster with plenty of passing-game weapons, but he's being drafted far too close to his fantasy ceiling.
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
There isn't a more successful quarterback in NFL history than Brady, and his receiving weapons in Tampa are much better than what he had last year in New England. But we're still talking about a 43-year-old quarterback who has one top-10 finish at his position in fantasy points over the past four years. With an ADP of QB9, the Golden Boy is fool's gold this year.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
This is another case of living in the now. There was a time at which Rodgers was a fantasy standout—the leader at the quarterback position. But the Packers have become a more run-centric team, the receivers in Green Bay outside Davante Adams are underwhelming, and Rodgers barely cracked the top 12 in fantasy points per game last season.
Running Backs
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR (13)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (11)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (10)
- Alvin Kamara, NOS (6)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (7)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (9)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (7)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (9)
- Kenyan Drake, ARZ (8)
- Josh Jacobs, LVR (6)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (9)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (10)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KCC (10)
- Todd Gurley, ATL (10)
- David Johnson, HOU (8)
- Aaron Jones, GBP (5)
- Le'Veon Bell, NYJ (11)
- Chris Carson, SEA (6)
- Leonard Fournette, JAX (7)
- James Conner, PIT (8)
- Raheem Mostert, SFO (11)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (11)
- Mark Ingram II, BAL (8)
- Melvin Gordon, DEN (8)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (7)
- Ronald Jones II, TBB (13)
- David Montgomery, CHI (11)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (5)
- Cam Akers, LAR (9)
- Jordan Howard, MIA (11)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (9)
- Phillip Lindsay, DEN (8)
- Kerryon Johnson, DET (5)
- Sony Michel, NEP (6)
- Adrian Peterson, WAS (8)
- James White, NEP (6)
- Tarik Cohen, CHI (11)
- Matt Breida, MIA (11)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (8)
- Ke'Shawn Vaughn, TBB (13)
- Tevin Coleman, SFO (11)
- Marlon Mack, IND (7)
- Latavius Murray, NOS (6)
- Zack Moss, BUF (11)
- Darrell Henderson, LAR (9)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (7)
- Duke Johnson, HOU (8)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (10)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (7)
- Chase Edmonds, ARZ (8)
- Boston Scott, PHI (9)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (8)
- Justin Jackson, LAC (10)
- AJ Dillon, GBP (5)
- Darrynton Evans, TEN (7)
- Jamaal Williams, GBP (5)
- DeAndre Washington, KCC (10)
- Chris Thompson, JAX (7)
- Giovani Bernard, CIN (9)
- Anthony McFarland, PIT (8)
- Damien Harris, NEP (6)
- Carlos Hyde, SEA (6)
- Joshua Kelley, LAC (10)
- Ryquell Armstead, JAX (7)
- Rashaad Penny, SEA (6)
- Jalen Richard, LVR (6)
- Ito Smith, ATL (10)
- Malcolm Brown, LAR (9)
- LeSean McCoy, TBB (13)
- Royce Freeman, DEN (8)
- Justice Hill, BAL (8)
- Benny Snell, PIT (8)
- Rex Burkhead, NEP (6)
- Jerick McKinnon, SFO (11)
- Jaylen Samuels, PIT (8)
In the 21st-century NFL, there are fewer 320-carry workhorses and more committee backfields. In 2019, only Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans averaged 20 carries per game, and just Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers joined him north of 300 carries for the season.
However, it's as important as ever to assemble a strong stable of running backs—a fact reflected in the run at that position to open most fantasy drafts. Ten of the first 12 picks (and 15 of the first 24) are running backs in a typical draft this year.
If you don't focus on the position early, you'll need to hit on some upside plays in the middle rounds.
Running Backs I Like in 2020
Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
Between the fractured hip that ended his 2019 season and the personal matter that led to his absence from the beginning of training camp, Carson's ADP has dropped recently. But he's expected to be healthy to start the year and has RB1 upside as the lead back for one of the NFL's more run-heavy teams.
Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jones isn't a player who inspires the warm and fuzzies among most fantasy drafters. But his play improved during his second season, and Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians recently stated he will "carry the load" for the Buccaneers in 2020. With an ADP of RB29, Jones is a discount source of RB2 production.
Bryce Love, Washington Football Team
With an ADP of 157.1, Love is the definition of a late-draft dart throw. If the ACL injury that wiped out his rookie season really is behind him, then the former Stanford standout will have a puncher's chance of earning at least some early-down work in a suddenly wide-open Washington backfield.
Running Backs I Don't Like in 2020
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
Edwards-Helaire is a wildly talented young runner with a bright future who should fit in well with what the Chiefs do offensively. But since Damien Williams opted out, his ADP has gotten way out of hand. Expecting a first-round return from a rookie back for a team that ranked outside the top 25 in rushing yards and attempts last year is optimism run amok.
Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos
Judging from his ADP of 33.9, fantasy drafters expect Gordon to be Denver's featured back in 2020. But that's far from a lock. Gordon has topped four yards per carry once in five years, is coming off arguably his worst season in the pros and he has a talented back in his own right behind him on the depth chart in Phillip Lindsay.
Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts
Mack was solid for the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, coming up just short of 1,100 yards and scoring eight touchdowns on the ground. But while Colts head coach Frank Reich recently said Mack will open the season as the starter, it's only a matter of time until explosive rookie Jonathan Taylor blows past him on the depth chart.
Wide Receivers
- Michael Thomas, NOS (6)
- Tyreek Hill, KCC (10)
- Davante Adams, GBP (5)
- Julio Jones, ATL (10)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ (8)
- Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (9)
- Chris Godwin, TBB (13)
- Kenny Golladay, DET (5)
- Mike Evans, TBB (13)
- Allen Robinson II, CHI (11)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (7)
- DJ Moore, CAR (13)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (10)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (10)
- Robert Woods, LAR (9)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (8)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (10)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (9)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (6)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (8)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (7)
- AJ Brown, TEN (7)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (11)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (11)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (9)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (8)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (9)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (6)
- Julian Edelman, NEP (6)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (11)
- DJ Chark Jr., JAX (7)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (10)
- Emmanuel Sanders, NOS (6)
- A.J. Green, CIN (9)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (8)
- Marvin Jones Jr., DET (5)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (8)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (11)
- Will Fuller V, HOU (8)
- Christian Kirk, ARZ (8)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (8)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (11)
- Anthony Miller, CHI (11)
- Sammy Watkins, KCC (10)
- John Brown, BUF (11)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (10)
- Mike Williams, LAC (10)
- Deebo Samuel, SFO (11)
- Preston Williams, MIA (11)
- Golden Tate, NYG (11)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (8)
- Mecole Hardman, KCC (10)
- Jalen Reagor, PHI (9)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (7)
- Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ (8)
- Hunter Renfrow, LVR (6)
- Henry Ruggs III, LVR (6)
- Curtis Samuel, CAR (13)
- N'Keal Harry, NEP (6)
- Breshad Perriman, NYJ (11)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (13)
- Allen Lazard, GBP (5)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SFO (11)
- DeSean Jackson, PHI (9)
- Parris Campbell, IND (7)
- Alshon Jeffery, PHI (9)
- Michael Pittman, IND (7)
- Denzel Mims, NYJ (11)
- Dede Westbrook, JAX (7)
- Randall Cobb, HOU (8)
- James Washington, PIT (8)
- Corey Davis, TEN (7)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (11)
- Tyrell Williams, LVR (6)
- Mohamed Sanu, NEP (6)
Three-wide receiver sets and pass-heavy game scripts have become more norm than exception in today's NFL. Per Team Rankings, 14 teams passed the ball on at least 60 percent of their offensive snaps in 2019.
Given that, it should come as no surprise that wide receiver is easily the deepest position in fantasy leagues. And while an argument can certainly be made for rostering elite wideouts like Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons, the wisest course of action is to help yourself to that depth on draft day.
There are a number of wide receivers available from the fifth round on with fantasy WR1 upside—including this trio.
Wide Receivers I Like in 2020
DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Chark blew up in a big way last year, hauling in 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight scores in 15 games on the way to a WR18 finish in PPR scoring systems. In seven of those 15 games, he had at least 16 PPR fantasy points, and he's the unquestioned No. 1 receiver for a team that will be playing from behind with regularity.
T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
Hilton struggled a year ago, in part because of injuries and in part because of mediocre play at the quarterback position. But he's healthy this year, and the arrival of Philip Rivers should open up the offense. Just two years ago, Hilton topped 1,200 receiving yards and finished as a top-15 fantasy option at his position.
DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins
Despite catching 72 passes for over 1,200 yards and nine scores in 2019 while finishing as a top-12 fantasy option, Parker's current ADP is WR29. With both Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opting out in 2020 and Preston Williams coming back from an ACL tear, Parker should lead the Dolphins in targets by a wide margin.
Wide Receivers I Don't Like in 2020
DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
Much like with Kyler Murray, Hopkins has been overhyped to the point that the value just isn't there in 2020. The quarterback recently said he envisions the Cardinals having three 1,000-yard receivers this year. That's good news for the Redbirds from an NFL perspective, but it's potentially bad news for Hopkins' target share and fantasy value.
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
It got lost in an otherwise outstanding season, but when the Rams went to more "12" (two-tight end) sets later in the 2019 season, Kupp's snap counts took a hit. The departure of Brandin Cooks will help offset that this year, but at their respective ADPs, Robert Woods is the better value play among Rams pass-catchers.
A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
Brown was fantastic as a rookie, topping 1,000 yards, scoring eight times and averaging over 20 yards per catch. But the youngster posted those numbers on just 52 receptions and 84 targets. That per-target production isn't sustainable, and a big uptick in targets this season isn't especially likely.
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KCC (10)
- George Kittle, SFO (11)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (9)
- Darren Waller, LVR (6)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (8)
- Evan Engram, NYG (11)
- Hunter Henry, LAC (10)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (9)
- Rob Gronkowski, TBB (13)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (10)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (11)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (9)
- Jack Doyle, IND (7)
- Jared Cook, NOS (6)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (8)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (9)
- Noah Fant, DEN (8)
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (7)
- Ian Thomas, CAR (13)
- Greg Olsen, SEA (6)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (5)
- Chris Herndon, NYJ (11)
- Blake Jarwin, DAL (10)
- Irv Smith Jr., MIN (7)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (11)
- O.J. Howard, TBB (13)
- Kyle Rudolph, MIN (7)
- Jace Sternberger, GBP (5)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (11)
- Gerald Everett, LAR (9)
- David Njoku, CLE (9)
- Will Dissly, SEA (6)
- Tyler Eifert, JAX (7)
- Vance McDonald, PIT (8)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (11)
- C.J. Uzomah, CIN (9)
- Cameron Brate, TBB (13)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (8)
- Trey Burton, IND (7)
- Jason Witten, LVR (6)
- Darren Fells, HOU (8)
- Jacob Hollister, SEA (6)
- Ryan Griffin, NYJ (11)
- Devin Asiasi, NEP (6)
- Nick Boyle, BAL (8)
- Josh Oliver, JAX (7)
- Dan Arnold, ARZ (8)
- Adam Trautman, NOS (6)
- Jeremy Sprinkle, WAS (8)
- Kaden Smith, NYG (11)
The good news at the tight end position is that the emergence of players like Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders and Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams has deepened the talent pool at what was once easily fantasy's shallowest position.
However, there's still a massive drop-off after the "big two" at the position (Travis Kelce of the Kanas City Chiefs and George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers). Landing one of those fantasy standouts could give you a sizable edge at the position.
But neither tight end is likely to make it out of Round 2. To load up, you have to pay up.
Tight Ends I Like in 2020
Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
If you want elite fantasy upside at the tight end position without paying retail, Ertz is likely the player to target. He was a top-five fantasy tight end each of the past three seasons and led all NFC tight ends in catches last year despite missing a game. He's also coming off draft boards over two full rounds later than Kelce and Kittle on average.
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
Higbee helped win more than a few people fantasy championships in 2019. From Week 13 on, he was the highest-scoring tight end in the game. With the Rams moving to more sets with two tight ends, Higbee has a chance at a top-five season and boasts a reasonable ADP (eighth round) in 12-team fantasy drafts.
Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
The word appears to be getting out on Gesicki as his ADP has climbed steadily over the past few weeks. But he's still just the 15th tight end off draft boards despite finishing well inside the top 10 in fantasy points per game down the stretch last season. The Dolphins badly need a secondary passing-game target behind DeVante Parker, so the targets underneath should be there.
Tight Ends I Don't Like in 2020
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Andrews broke out in a big way last year, finishing fifth at the position in PPR fantasy points. But that big season came on an average of just 6.5 targets per game, and he has never been targeted 10 times in a contest throughout his career. If his touchdown total regresses from last year (a real possibility), living up to his TE3 asking price is going to be a tall ask.
Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Is it possible that after a year away from the game, a rejuvenated Gronkowski will return to his dominant ways of old? Yes. But he's being drafted as though that's the only potential outcome this season for a tight end over the age of 30 with a long injury history who hasn't caught an NFL pass since February 2019.
Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints
Cook was an effective fantasy option in his first year with New Orleans in 2019, finishing seventh in PPR fantasy points. But that production was buoyed by nine touchdowns on just 43 receptions, and Cook's target share isn't likely to increase from the 65 he saw last season, especially with Emmanuel Sanders joining the Saints in the offseason.
Team Defenses and Kickers
- Baltimore Ravens (8)
- San Francisco 49ers (11)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (8)
- New Orleans Saints (6)
- Buffalo Bills (11)
- Chicago Bears (11)
- Los Angeles Rams (9)
- New England Patriots (6)
- Philadelphia Eagles (9)
- Kansas City Chiefs (10)
- Minnesota Vikings (7)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13)
- Denver Broncos (8)
- Indianapolis Colts (7)
- Los Angeles Chargers (10)
- Tennessee Titans (7)
- Dallas Cowboys (10)
- Cleveland Browns (9)
- Seattle Seahawks (6)
- Green Bay Packers (5)
- Arizona Cardinals (8)
- Washington Football Team (8)
- Houston Texans (8)
- Carolina Panthers (13)
- New York Jets (11)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (8)
- Harrison Butker, KCC (10)
- Wil Lutz, NOS (6)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (10)
- Robbie Gould, SFO (11)
- Matt Gay, TBB (13)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (9)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (8)
- Matt Prater, DET (5)
- Zane Gonzalez, ARZ (8)
- Dan Bailey, MIN (7)
- Mason Crosby, GBP (5)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (10)
- Jason Myers, SEA (6)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (8)
- Mike Badgley, LAC (10)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (8)
- Austin Seibert, CLE (9)
- Steven Hauschka, BUF (11)
- Josh Lambo, JAX (7)
- Chase McLaughlin, IND (7)
- Justin Rohrwasser, NEP (6)
- Daniel Carlson, LVR (6)
- Randy Bullock, CIN (9)
- Chandler Catanzaro, NYG (11)
There's an argument that can be made for drafting a quarterback like Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens early. Or for loading up on running backs or wide receivers early. Or for using a high draft pick on an elite tight end like Travis Kelce or George Kittle.
However, there is no justification whatsoever for using any draft capital of value on the annual crapshoots that are kickers and team defenses.
Grab a defense late with a good matchup or two to open the year and then stream matchup plays off the waiver wire. Do not draft a kicker before the last round. Ever.
It's that simple.
Defenses and Kickers I Like in 2020
Philadelphia Eagles Defense/Special Teams
The addition of veteran cornerback Darius Slay should go a long way toward shoring up the Eagles secondary, but the linebacker position remains a concern. However, that isn't likely to be an issue in Week 1 when the Eagles open the season against Washington, which boasts quite possibly the NFL's worst offense.
Indianapolis Colts Defense/Special Teams
The Colts have talent up front in edge-rusher Justin Houston and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. They have perhaps the league's best off-ball linebacker in Darius Leonard and a talented young secondary. They also open the season on the road against a Jaguars team that's a front-runner for the first overall pick in 2021.
Matt Gay, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gay was a top-five fantasy kicker in 2019 despite failing to convert 80 percent of his field-goal attempts. The Tom Brady-led offense in Tampa will likely convert a few more drives into touchdowns this year, but if Gay's efficiency goes up a bit, it should more than offset that. He's a safe bet to finish inside the top 10 and is usually available in the final round.
Defenses and Kickers I Don't Like in 2020
San Francisco 49ers Defense/Special Teams
The 49ers are a great defensive football team, to be sure. But the ninth round is way too early to take a defense that finished fourth in fantasy points last year and faces a first-place schedule that includes six games against the gauntlet that is the NFC West in 2020.
New England Patriots Defense/Special Teams
For much of last season, the Patriots were more than just the top fantasy defense; they were a top-10 fantasy option overall. But the scoring tailed off over the second half of the season, and the Pats were ravaged by personnel losses and opt-outs this offseason. Don't chase last year's numbers.
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
Elite kickers like Butker and Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens are admittedly very good at what they do. But the difference between the top kicker in 2019 and the No. 12 kicker was less than 2.5 fantasy points per game. Let someone else waste draft capital that is better spent on depth and upside plays.
Top 100 Overall
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (13)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (11)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (10)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NOS (6)
- Michael Thomas, WR, NOS (6)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (7)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (9)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (7)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (9)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KCC (10)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, ARZ (8)
- Davante Adams, WR, GBP (5)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LVR (6)
- Julio Jones, WR, ATL (10)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (9)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (10)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARZ (8)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KCC (10)
- Todd Gurley, RB, ATL (10)
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (9)
- David Johnson, RB, HOU (8)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KCC (10)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GBP (5)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TBB (13)
- Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ (11)
- George Kittle, TE, SFO (11)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (6)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, JAX (7)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (5)
- James Conner, RB, PIT (8)
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, KCC (10)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, SFO (11)
- Mike Evans, WR, TBB (13)
- Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (8)
- Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI (11)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (11)
- Zach Ertz, TE, PHI (9)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (7)
- Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL (8)
- Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (8)
- DJ Moore, WR, CAR (13)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (10)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (10)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (7)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (9)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (8)
- Ronald Jones II, RB, TBB (13)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (11)
- Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU (8)
- Darren Waller, TE, LVR (6)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (8)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (5)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (10)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (9)
- Dak Prescott, QB, DAL (10)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (6)
- Cam Akers, RB, LAR (9)
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (8)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (7)
- AJ Brown, WR, TEN (7)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (11)
- Jordan Howard, RB, MIA (11)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (11)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (9)
- Russell Wilson, QB, SEA (6)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (8)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (9)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (9)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (6)
- Julian Edelman, WR, NEP (6)
- Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (8)
- Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET (5)
- Evan Engram, TE, NYG (11)
- Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (11)
- DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX (7)
- Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (10)
- Sony Michel, RB, NEP (6)
- Matt Ryan, QB, ATL (10)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, NOS (6)
- A.J. Green, WR, CIN (9)
- Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS (8)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (8)
- Hunter Henry, TE, LAC (10)
- James White, RB, NEP (6)
- Josh Allen, QB, BUF (11)
- Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI (11)
- Matt Breida, RB, MIA (11)
- Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (9)
- Marvin Jones Jr., WR, DET (5)
- Kyler Murray, QB, ARZ (8)
- Drew Brees, QB, NOS (6)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (8)
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL (8)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (11)
- Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, TBB (13)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, TBB (13)
- Will Fuller V, WR, HOU (8)
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARZ (8)
- Matthew Stafford, QB, DET (5)
- Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL (10)
There is no shortage of fantasy drafters looking for the perfect strategy—a can't-miss, paint-by-numbers list of players who will lead to a successful draft.
Sadly, no such thing exists—this top 100 included.
Dozens of variables can affect draft strategy and player values, from scoring and lineup requirements to the personal vagaries of the other drafters in your league. At best, this list is a jumping-off point for how players at each position compare.
What it isn't is set in stone.
There are two keys to a successful draft once it begins. The first is flexibility—the willingness to change the plan on the fly as circumstances dictate. Let the draft come to you. Don't pigeonhole yourself into a particular strategy and stick to it no matter what.
Go where the value is.
The second key is even more important. Draft the players you want on your team. Everyone is trying to win a title, but the true point of this exercise is to have fun. If you want to go full homer and load up on players from your favorite team, go for it. The same holds if you really want running backs in the first three rounds.
It's your team. The only person who has to live with the decisions you make is you.
So make it yours.
Average draft positions courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator. Unless otherwise noted, fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.