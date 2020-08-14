Yankees' Aaron Judge: I Miss Interacting with Fans During COVID-19 Pandemic

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge misses the presence of fans at games.

In an interview with ESPN's Marly Rivera, Judge lamented the absence of supporters in the stands during the coronavirus pandemic:

"Baseball is nothing without the fans. They bring so much to the game, the interactions. ... You feed off that energy. You feed off the fun the fans are having with you. I always miss getting a chance to talk with them or playing some catch in between innings or even on deck when you're sitting on deck and they wanna chirp with you a little bit. I'll talk with them a little bit and just have some fun. They're as much a part of this game as you or I. It's something special we're really missing out on."

If fans were permitted to attend MLB games this season, Yankees supporters would have plenty to cheer about. They enter play Friday atop the American League East with a 12-6 record, including a 6-1 mark at home.

Judge has been at the forefront of New York's success, as he is hitting .290 with an MLB-leading nine home runs and 20 RBI.

While he is currently day-to-day with lower-body tightness, he is a threat to do something special every time he steps to the plate.

Baseball certainly hasn't been the same without fans, but the 2020 season has been a compelling one nonetheless. The fact that every team plays only 60 games means every game matters more than it would in a 162-game schedule.

Fans don't have the benefit of cheering on Judge and the Bronx Bombers in person, but with the Yanks' season nearly one-third of the way done, he has no doubt already caused them to leap off their couches in excitement.