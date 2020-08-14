Manny Pacquiao to Run for Philippines President After 2 Fights, Trainer Says

Manny Pacquiao prepares to fight Keith Thurman in a welterweight title fight Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach said Thursday that Manny Pacquiao wants to fight two more times before running for president of the Philippines.

In an interview with Dan Rafael of BoxingScene.com, Roach discussed Pacquiao's potential plans for the future: "Manny would like to fight a couple of more times and then run for the presidency of his country. The first fighter to ever do that, and it will be another part of his history, and I think he will be really good at."

The 41-year-old Pacquiao, who is 62-7-2 professionally, last fought in July 2019 when he beat Keith Thurman by split decision.

Running for president once his boxing career is over would be a natural transition for Pacquiao since he has been a senator in the Philippines for the past four years.

