Pacman Jones Says Joey Porter May be Behind Joe Haden Jersey Prank

Adam "Pacman" Jones said he has a new suspect in the mystery of who sent a package of Joe Haden Pittsburgh Steelers jerseys to his house, which he promptly set on fire.

Jones told TMZ Sports in an interview released Friday he's now guessing former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter may be involved.

"I don't think Joe sent them after I talked to Joe—so, I don't have no problem with Joe," he said. "But I do think somebody over there in that ballpark or whatever they doing over there, S--ttsburgh, that somebody from over there sent them. I wouldn't even be surprised if Joey Porter sent them."

(Warning: video contains profanity)

Jones, who spent the majority of his 12-year NFL career with the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals, said his feelings toward the Steelers haven't changed since his May 2019 retirement.

"I don't give two f--ks about nothing that's going on in Pittsburgh," he told TMZ. "I'm riding and dying about what I believe in and what I stand for, and Pittsburgh have nothing that I believe in or stand for. I gives a f--k about anything that's going on in Pittsburgh."

Jones and Porter had a famous spat during a playoff game in January 2016 while Porter was serving as the Steelers' linebackers coach, which led Jones to receive a 15-yard penalty.

Jones also took a shot at Drew Rosenhaus, Haden's agent, who originally reached out in an attempt to serve as a peacemaker between the standout cornerbacks.

"I'm not a big fan of Drew. I have no problem with Joe," Jones told TMZ. "For all I care, Drew can go f--k himself for what it's worth to me."

Jones played 12 regular-season games against the Steelers during his career. He recorded 39 total tackles and three interceptions in those contests, and his teams posted a 3-9 record.

So far nobody has come forward to take responsibility for the jersey shipment.