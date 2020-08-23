Final Picks for Strowman vs. Fiend, McIntyre vs. Orton and WWE SummerSlam Card

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

If WWE SummerSlam 2020 is anything like the rest of the year, anything can happen at this pay-per-view.

Between Retribution's attacks, the mind games of The Fiend and The Monster Among Men feuding with each other, Randy Orton's return to The Legend Killer and the debut match for Dominik Mysterio, this event has tons of intrigue working in its favor.

It could be one of the best shows in a long while, a total disaster or some combination of the two. Brace yourselves!

But until we know for sure if this was a success or not, let's try to guess what may happen while there's still time to toss out some more predictions.

Before the show begins, let's run down the card with one last round of picks for who will win at SummerSlam 2020.