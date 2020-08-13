Video: Segundo Oliva Pinto Loses in US Amateur After Caddie Touches Bunker Sand

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2020

Georgia Tech's Tyler Strafaci tees off during an NCAA golf tournament on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Alpharetta, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Georgia Tech's Tyler Strafaci defeated Arkansas' Segundo Oliva Pinto 1-up in the Round of 16 at the 2020 USGA U.S. Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.

Sounds simple enough, right?

Well, it was anything but.  

The battle came down to the final hole, but, as Zach Klein of WSB-TV noted, Strafaci won when Oliva Pinto's caddie touched the sand with the match tied. The rules of golf mean Oliva Pinto lost that hole, which gave the match to Strafaci.

Golf Channel shared a look at the proceedings:

That means Strafaci will play in the quarterfinals, although he surely didn't envision earning his spot in such fashion.

Related

    Live: Wyndham Championship

    Live leaderboard and PGA Tour scores from the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield CC in Greensboro, NC.

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live: Wyndham Championship

    Pga
    via Pga

    Koepka Regrets Trash-Talking

    Brooks clarifies controversial comment about DJ at PGA Championship: 'I wish I had used different words' (Golfweek)

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Koepka Regrets Trash-Talking

    Tim Schmitt
    via Golfweek

    HV3 Among Leaders at Wyndham Championship

    Golf logo
    Golf

    HV3 Among Leaders at Wyndham Championship

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    From court to concrete. We win together. Support The Social Change Fund with our new collection 🛒

    Golf logo
    Golf

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    B/R EMBRACE
    via B/R EMBRACE