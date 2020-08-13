Video: Segundo Oliva Pinto Loses in US Amateur After Caddie Touches Bunker Sand

John Amis/Associated Press

Georgia Tech's Tyler Strafaci defeated Arkansas' Segundo Oliva Pinto 1-up in the Round of 16 at the 2020 USGA U.S. Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.

Sounds simple enough, right?

Well, it was anything but.

The battle came down to the final hole, but, as Zach Klein of WSB-TV noted, Strafaci won when Oliva Pinto's caddie touched the sand with the match tied. The rules of golf mean Oliva Pinto lost that hole, which gave the match to Strafaci.

Golf Channel shared a look at the proceedings:

That means Strafaci will play in the quarterfinals, although he surely didn't envision earning his spot in such fashion.