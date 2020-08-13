Pete Carroll Rips Gregg Williams for Criticizing Seahawks' Scheme, Jamal Adams

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2020

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks on the field Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in a practice during an NFL football training camp in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Safe to say, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was not a fan of comments from New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

"We don't make as many mistakes as he does," Carroll said when responding to Williams' comments suggesting that safety Jamal Adams "might get bored" in Seattle's scheme, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Carroll also said "he's not bringing Gregg Williams with him, that's for sure," when asked what Adams brings as a pass-rusher, per Dave Mahler of 950 KJR.

The Jets traded Adams to the Seahawks this offseason, and he figures to make an immediate impact in the NFC West. He was a Pro Bowler the last two seasons and tallied 75 tackles, a career-high 6.5 sacks, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery in 2019.

It should be noted the Seahawks were tied for second-last in the league with 28 sacks last year, which may have contributed to Williams' thinking.

However, the Jets weren't that much better at 23rd with 35 sacks.

The Seahawks also do something New York has not of late: actually win.

Seattle made the playoffs seven times in the last eight years during a stretch that also includes two Super Bowl appearances and a Lombardi Trophy. The Jets have missed the playoffs in each of the last nine years.

