NBA Draft Order 2020: Latest Lottery Odds Before Regular Season Ends

As the final day of the 2019-20 regular season has arrived, only one spot in the 2020 NBA draft lottery is unsettled.

Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns officially became part of the "eliminated" category. The Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers are headed to a play-in tournament to determine the Western Conference's final playoff spot, and the loser will join San Antonio and Phoenix in the lottery.

However, that result will not have a major effect on the draft. While the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves are guaranteed the best odds for the No. 1 pick, either Memphis or Portland will have the lowest probability.

The lottery will be held Thursday.

2020 NBA Draft Lottery Odds

1. Golden State Warriors (14 percent for No. 1 pick)

2. Cleveland Cavaliers (14 percent)

3. Minnesota Timberwolves (14 percent)

4. Atlanta Hawks (12.5 percent)

5. Detroit Pistons (10.5 percent)

6. New York Knicks (9 percent)

7. Chicago Bulls (7.5 percent)

8. Charlotte Hornets (6 percent)

9. Washington Wizards (4.5 percent)

10. Phoenix Suns (3 percent)

11. San Antonio Spurs (2 percent)

T-12. New Orleans Pelicans (1.3 percent)

T-12. Sacramento Kings (1.2 percent)

14. Memphis Grizzlies or Portland Trail Blazers (0.5 percent)

Phoenix's Playoff Bubble Popped

At Disney World, Devin Booker and the Suns could not have done anything more, capping an 8-0 stretch with a 128-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

However, it wasn't enough. Phoenix missed the postseason because Memphis won the tiebreaker.

There is no bright side to that situation. Nevertheless, the Suns stand to benefit from an earlier NBA decision. For the 14 non-playoff teams, the lottery is based on their win-loss record as of March 11 when the league suspended the season.

Consequently, they are still 10th in the lottery standings.

Yes, that means Phoenix has improved odds for the No. 1 overall pick. But instead of holding the second-best record for a non-playoff team, the Suns have the second-worst, so their odds for a top-four choice are 13.9 percent rather than 5.7.

The Suns would have preferred a spot in the postseason, but they could have missed the playoffs and had a worse lottery position in other circumstances.

Unfamiliar Spot for San Antonio

Trivia of the day: When was the last time San Antonio had a lottery pick? 1997, and the Spurs drafted Tim Duncan.

Makes sense, right?

San Antonio's remarkable 22-year postseason streak is over. Although the Spurs lost to the Utah Jazz anyway, the Grizzlies' win earlier in the afternoon had sealed their fate. To put it lightly, this is strange territory for the franchise.

After recording the first sub-.500 record in 23 years, a lottery pick isn't so bad. Even if the Spurs had swiped the last playoff spot, they would have needed a miracle to contend for a title.

Now they are hoping for a friendly bounce from a ping-pong ball.

San Antonio has a 90.6 percent of landing in the 11-14 range—most notably 77.6 percent at No. 11—so the odds overwhelmingly point to a late lottery pick. While big jumps happen occasionally, expectations should be relatively low.

But if the Spurs are lucky and move up, they could steal a top prospect and start a new streak in 2021.

