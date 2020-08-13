CFB's CFP Selection Committee Proceeding as Planned amid Postponements

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow holds the trophy as safety Grant Delpit looks on after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The College Football Selection Committee said in a statement Thursday that it is proceeding as usual in anticipation of the Playoff being held this fall, though no final decisions have been made in that regard as of yet.

Iowa athletic director and College Football Selection Committee chairmen Gary Barta said in the statement:

"We don't know right now what the season will bring, but as a committee, we are ready to use the protocol and the expertise of the 13 people who have been charged with selecting the teams. The committee's task is to rank the teams based on what happens on the field. This week gave us a great chance to catch up with the familiar faces and welcome our three new members to the process. If the board and management committee say we are having a CFP, we will be ready."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Alabama AD: 'Our Goal Is to Play This Fall'

    Greg Byrne says school is committed to keeping football season in the fall

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Alabama AD: 'Our Goal Is to Play This Fall'

    BamaOnLine
    via BamaOnLine

    FSU WRs: School Lying to Us

    Seminoles players claim school has been lying about coronavirus testing and safety: 'Our leadership has an 'I' mentality'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    FSU WRs: School Lying to Us

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    2020's Biggest CFB X-Factors

    @KerranceJames on the stars who would have had the biggest impact...and still might

    College Football logo
    College Football

    2020's Biggest CFB X-Factors

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Nebraska 'Committed' to Big Ten

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Nebraska 'Committed' to Big Ten

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report