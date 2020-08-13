CFB's CFP Selection Committee Proceeding as Planned amid Postponements

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The College Football Selection Committee said in a statement Thursday that it is proceeding as usual in anticipation of the Playoff being held this fall, though no final decisions have been made in that regard as of yet.

Iowa athletic director and College Football Selection Committee chairmen Gary Barta said in the statement:

"We don't know right now what the season will bring, but as a committee, we are ready to use the protocol and the expertise of the 13 people who have been charged with selecting the teams. The committee's task is to rank the teams based on what happens on the field. This week gave us a great chance to catch up with the familiar faces and welcome our three new members to the process. If the board and management committee say we are having a CFP, we will be ready."

