Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. Placed on 10-Day IL with Wrist Injury

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. hit the injured list because of a wrist injury.

Per David O'Brien of The Athletic, the move is retroactive to Aug. 11, and the All-Star could be ready to return Friday.

The last time Acuna played was on Aug. 10 against the Philadelphia Phillies. He was removed in the fifth inning because of wrist inflammation.

Acuna has established himself as one of MLB's best players since he made his debut in 2018. He posted a .917 OPS as a rookie and nearly put up a 40-40 season last year with 41 home runs and 37 stolen bases. He's compiled a .258/.372/.515 slash line with four homers in 18 games this year.

Injuries are one of the few things that have slowed the 22-year-old Venezuela native early in his career, as he spent time on the injured list in 2018 with knee and back injuries.

Ender Inciarte, Adam Duvall and Nick Markakis have manned the outfield in his absence, while Marcell Ozuna rotates between the outfield and designated hitter.

Ultimately, the Braves have struggled to shake the injury bug during the coronavirus-shortened campaign, with Mike Soroka, Ozzie Albies and Cole Hamels among their other high-profile players who've been sidelined. It's dampened the club's championship expectations.