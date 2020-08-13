Dion Dawkins, Bills Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $60 Million Contract Extension

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins sits on the bench in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills reportedly have rewarded starting left tackle Dion Dawkins with a long-term contract extension.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dawkins agreed to a four-year deal worth $60 million that will keep him with the Bills through 2024. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the extension includes $34 million in guaranteed money for Dawkins. 

Dawkins has established himself as a key part of Buffalo's offensive line over the past three seasons. He has appeared in all 48 regular-season games, including 43 starts, since 2017. 

Per Pro Football Focus, Dawkins finished last season with the highest pass-blocking grade of his career in 2019 (77.3) and played a career-high 1,099 snaps. He's also been a versatile weapon in goal-line situations, catching one touchdown pass in each of the past two years. 

Dawkins was entering the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of $985,441, per Over the Cap

A second-round draft pick out of Temple in 2017, Dawkins made his first start at left tackle in Week 3 of his rookie season. He moved into the starting lineup full-time seven weeks later and has held down that role ever since. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Seahawks CB Caught on Video

    Seattle cut rookie Kemah Siverand after he was caught trying to sneak a female visitor into team's hotel (NFL Network)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Seahawks CB Caught on Video

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Travis Kelce Gets 4-Year, $57M Deal

    Chiefs and star TE agree to 4-year extension worth between $14-15M per year (Rapoport)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Travis Kelce Gets 4-Year, $57M Deal

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL’s Richest TE Is Still Underpaid

    B/R thinks the extension the 49ers gave Kittle was worth every penny 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL’s Richest TE Is Still Underpaid

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    How Will Each AFC East RB Fare in 2020?

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    How Will Each AFC East RB Fare in 2020?

    Greg Patuto
    via NFL Analysis Network