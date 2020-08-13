Report: Seahawks' Kemah Siverand Cut After Video of Visitor Sneaking into Hotel

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

Oklahoma State corner back Kemah Siverand runs down field prior to an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks released cornerback Kemah Siverand on Tuesday, but the transaction may not have been related to football.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the undrafted rookie was caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel. The woman was wearing Seahawks gear "in an attempt to disguise her as a player," per Pelissero.

Siverand signed with the team in April after spending the past two seasons at Oklahoma State.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

