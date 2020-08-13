Report: Seahawks' Kemah Siverand Cut After Video of Visitor Sneaking into Hotel

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks released cornerback Kemah Siverand on Tuesday, but the transaction may not have been related to football.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the undrafted rookie was caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel. The woman was wearing Seahawks gear "in an attempt to disguise her as a player," per Pelissero.

Siverand signed with the team in April after spending the past two seasons at Oklahoma State.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.