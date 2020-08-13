Jayson Tatum Says He Wanted to Be Picked by Suns over Celtics in 2017 NBA Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics handles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

Jayson Tatum ended up in an ideal landing spot with the Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA draft, but he originally preferred to go to the Phoenix Suns.

The All-Star discussed his predraft mindset with New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick and co-host Tommy Alter on the podcast The Old Man and The Three:

"I don't want to go to Boston cuz I want to go to Phoenix because it's nice weather out here, I'll be able to play, I'mma be able to average 20," Tatum recalled thinking. "Boston, they just went to the Eastern Conference Finals, I'm not gonna play."

It took a call from Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, Tatum's college coach, to convince him to go to a workout with the Celtics. Boston selected him No. 3 overall, one spot before the Suns picked Josh Jackson.

Tatum started 80 games as a rookie with the Celtics and has developed into a go-to option for one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Though he possibly could have had a bigger role out of the gate in Phoenix, it seems the draft worked out for the young star.

