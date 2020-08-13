Report: Rockets' Russell Westbrook Likely to Miss Part of Playoffs with Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook will reportedly miss at least the first few games of his team's first-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of his strained quadriceps, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

The injury, which was initially listed as a contusion, was revealed to be a strain by an MRI on Wednesday, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Westbrook has only appeared in one of the Rockets' last four seeding games because of the injury. He will now be out for at least a few more until he is healthy enough to play.

