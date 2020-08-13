Former Raiders DT PJ Hall Signs Texans Contract After Failed Vikings Trade

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle P.J. Hall signed a contract with the Houston Texans on Thursday after a trade to the Minnesota Vikings fell through because of a failed physical, which led to his release from the Raiders.

Hall's agency, EnterSports Management, announced the deal on Twitter:

The Raiders selected Hall in the second round of the 2018 draft, but he failed to make a significant impact, recording 48 total tackles and 1.5 sacks across 30 appearances over the past two years.

Pro Football Focus gave him a mediocre 70.2 overall grade for the 2019 season.

In December 2018, the Sam Houston State product admitted the expectations of being an early-round pick played a role in his struggles as a rookie.

"I did feel pressure to live up to my status as a second-round pick," Hall told reporters. "I was trying to do too much at first. I had a talk with my coaches, and they said to calm down and play my game. From then, that's when things started to slow down and started to click."

The 25-year-old Texas native will get a chance to reboot his career with the Texans.

Hall will likely compete with Ross Blacklock and Eddie Vanderdoes for a starting spot on Houston's defensive line. Auzoyah Alufohai and Albert Huggins are the other tackles on the roster.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Texans are scheduled to kick off the regular season Sept. 10 when they visit Arrowhead Stadium to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.