Raiders News: P.J. Hall Trade Called off After DT Fails Vikings Physical

Defensive tackle PJ Hall's rights reverted to the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday after he failed his physical with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Raiders traded Hall to Minnesota for a conditional seventh-round pick Monday. The team was expected to cut the 2018 second-round pick, and it's likely the Raiders will do so at some point in the near future.

