AEW Beats NXT in TV Ratings with Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy Main Event

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

AEW continued to roll this week, as Dynamite scored another win over WWE NXT in the Wednesday night ratings battle.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite averaged 792,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on TNT, while NXT garnered 619,000 viewers during its two-hour show on USA Network.

Dynamite was headlined by a rematch between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy after Jericho previously beat Cassidy as part of Fyter Fest.

There was plenty of interference and distractions from the likes of The Inner Circle and Best Friends, but the spotlight ultimately ended up on Cassidy, as he caught Jericho in a pinning predicament and managed to upset one of the all-time greats.

There were also two title matches on Dynamite, as Cody defended the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky and the team of Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express.

Cody scored the win over Sky only for Dark Order leader Brodie Lee to challenge him to a title match next week. Meanwhile, Omega and Page retained their titles in an entertaining affair.

Other key moments on Dynamite included The Young Bucks beating Stu Grayson and Evil Uno, Hikaru Shida winning a squash match and AEW world champion Jon Moxley laying out MJF with a Paradigm Shift DDT ahead of their upcoming title match September 5.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The main event of NXT was a Triple Threat match between Cameron Grimes, Kushida and the returning Velveteen Dream for a spot in the North American Championship ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Grimes won the match by pinning Kushida, after which Dream appeared to turn heel by attacking Kushida. Dream was then confronted by Finn Balor, who will face Dream next week in a Last Chance match for a spot in the ladder match at TakeOver.

NXT opened with Karrion Kross defeating Danny Burch before getting interrupted by NXT champion Keith Lee. Kross signed the contract for their upcoming NXT Championship match at TakeOver: XXX, but when he handed it back to Lee, a fireball blew up in Lee's face.

A furious Lee was escorted backstage and apparently taken to the hospital, where it was determined that he would be OK.

Also, Adam Cole cut a fiery promo after Pat McAfee punted him in the head last week, and he challenged McAfee to show up on NXT next week ahead of their scheduled grudge match at TakeOver: XXX.

Other notable segments on NXT included Santos Escobar beating Tyler Breeze, Bronson Reed defeating Damian Priest and the team of Mercedes Martinez and Aliyah beating Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, only for Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart to run Martinez and Aliyah off after the match.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).