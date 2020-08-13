NBA Playoff Picture 2020: Standings and Outlook as Postseason Approaches

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

With the NBA playoffs set to begin Monday, each team only has one more game to gear up for the start of the postseason. That is, unless you're the No. 8 or No. 9 team in the Western Conference.

Because the No. 8 seed wasn't decided by at least four games, there will be a play-in game to decide the 16th and final team to be included in the postseason. (The other 15 spots have already been secured.) And there are still four teams alive in the battle for the Nos. 8 and 9 spots in the Western Conference, each of which will be playing its final seeding game Thursday.

The Portland Trail Blazers have moved into the No. 8 spot, and they're a half-game ahead of each of the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs. So far, the Suns have been the surprise team of the season restart, winning each of their first seven seeding games to remain alive despite having long odds to make the postseason when they arrived at the NBA bubble.

Here are the current NBA standings heading into each team's final seeding game, followed by a closer look at the battle for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

NBA Standings

Eastern Conference

1. Milwaukee Bucks (56-16)

2. Toronto Raptors (52-19)

3. Boston Celtics (48-23)

4. Miami Heat (44-28)

5. Indiana Pacers (44-28)

6. Philadelphia 76ers (42-30)

7. Brooklyn Nets (35-36)

8. Orlando Magic (32-40)

Western Conference

1. Los Angeles Lakers (52-18)

2. Los Angeles Clippers (48-23)

3. Denver Nuggets (46-26)

4. Oklahoma City Thunder (44-27)

5. Houston Rockets (44-27)

6. Utah Jazz (43-28)

7. Dallas Mavericks (43-31)

8. Portland Trail Blazers (34-39)

9. Memphis Grizzlies (33-39)

10. Phoenix Suns (33-39)

11. San Antonio Spurs (32-38)

If the No. 8 seed wins Saturday's play-in game, then it advances to the first round of the playoffs. However, if the No. 9 seed wins, then the two teams will play again Sunday in a winner-take-all contest for that last postseason berth. So, getting to that No. 8 spot is crucial to earn two chances at clinching.

Since the season restarted, the Grizzlies had been in the No. 8 spot and were in control of their own destiny entering their eight seeding games. However, they've struggled since arriving at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World, going 1-6 to allow other teams to remain in the race.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have gone 5-2, moving into the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference with a 134-131 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday. Damian Lillard has upped his game even more of late, scoring 51 and 61 points in Portland's last two victories, respectively.

The Trail Blazers will secure the No. 8 spot with either a win over the Nets on Thursday, or if the Grizzlies, Suns and Spurs all lose.

"We have to come out with the same mentality," Lillard said following his team's 134-131 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We control our own destiny. That's the most important game of our lives."

The Grizzlies can also clinch a spot in the play-in game with a win over the Bucks. They'd be the No. 8 team if they win and the Trail Blazers lose or the No. 9 team if they win and the Trail Blazers also win.

Although the Suns and Spurs have played well, they both need help to sneak into the play-in game. And if either loses Thursday, they'll automatically be eliminated. Phoenix is playing Dallas, while San Antonio is taking on Utah.

It's not unimaginable to see either the Suns or Spurs make their way in, though. Phoenix needs a win and either a Memphis or Portland loss to be the No. 9 team. San Antonio needs a win and two of the Trail Blazers, Grizzlies and Suns to lose. Both are plausible scenarios, so anything could truly happen Thursday.

"We know we're not totally in control of our fate, but we put ourselves in a good position," Suns coach Monty Williams said Tuesday, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "No one would have guessed the Phoenix Suns would be in this position before all of this started."

Whichever team emerges will have a challenging task to open the postseason, as they'll begin a best-of-seven series against the No. 1-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.