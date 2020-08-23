LeBron James 'Exquisite Collection' Rookie Patch Autograph Card Sells for $900K

A LeBron James rookie card sold for $900,000 at auction Saturday, via Goldin Auctions.

The card was part of Upper Deck's "Exquisite Collection," which featured a signature from James as well as a jersey patch from his rookie year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 2003-04 card was graded a 9.5/10 overall, with the signature getting a perfect 10.

There was a starting bid of $100,000 on the card, which has only 99 in existence, but the price continued to soar with 28 total bids.

James was notably one of the most hyped prospects in NBA history, joining the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 draft. He won Rookie of the Year before following it up with an incredible career that already includes 16 All-Star selections, four MVP awards and three NBA titles.

It has put incredible value on the player's rookie cards, with a similar one setting a record by selling for $1.8 million in July, per TMZ Sports

