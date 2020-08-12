NCAA Planning 'Special' March Madness Tournament in 2021, VP of Basketball Says

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2020

Dan Gavitt, NCAA vice president of men’s basketball, talks about events that are scheduled around the NCAA men's Final Four basketball tournament to be held in Indianapolis in April, during a press conference in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

As the 2020 college football season continues to crumble because of the COVID-19 pandemic, focus has begun to shift on what may happen to college basketball. 

For now, the NCAA remains committed to March Madness returning in 2021. NCAA Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said Wednesday fans should prepare for a "special" event after this year's cancellation:

"We are going to have a tournament. It's going to be special. We have our preferences about how we'd like to have it be, but if we have to adjust to the virus, which we don't control, we will adjust accordingly. The health and safety of the players and the coaches and all the people around the games—the referees, the fans—will be primary. But ultimately it will also include determining a national champion in the fairest and most equitable way that we can under these unusual circumstances. So, I think it's important to note: We're gonna have all sorts of contingencies and plans if it's necessitated. We're just not in the position to be able to talk about those in the middle of August, because that's not what our primary goal is."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    No Pac-12 Basketball in 2020

    Conference has postponed all sports competitions, including basketball, through 2020

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No Pac-12 Basketball in 2020

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    How CBB Games in a Bubble Could Keep the NCAA Tournament from Being Canceled Again

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    How CBB Games in a Bubble Could Keep the NCAA Tournament from Being Canceled Again

    Gary Parrish
    via CBSSports.com

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    From court to concrete. We win together. Support The Social Change Fund with our new collection 🛒

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    B/R EMBRACE
    via B/R EMBRACE

    FSU Lands 5-Star Guard ⭐

    Nation's No. 3 combo guard Jalen Warley will join 2021's No. 1-ranked recruiting class at Florida State

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    FSU Lands 5-Star Guard ⭐

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report