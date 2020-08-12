NCAA Planning 'Special' March Madness Tournament in 2021, VP of Basketball Says

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

As the 2020 college football season continues to crumble because of the COVID-19 pandemic, focus has begun to shift on what may happen to college basketball.

For now, the NCAA remains committed to March Madness returning in 2021. NCAA Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said Wednesday fans should prepare for a "special" event after this year's cancellation:

"We are going to have a tournament. It's going to be special. We have our preferences about how we'd like to have it be, but if we have to adjust to the virus, which we don't control, we will adjust accordingly. The health and safety of the players and the coaches and all the people around the games—the referees, the fans—will be primary. But ultimately it will also include determining a national champion in the fairest and most equitable way that we can under these unusual circumstances. So, I think it's important to note: We're gonna have all sorts of contingencies and plans if it's necessitated. We're just not in the position to be able to talk about those in the middle of August, because that's not what our primary goal is."

