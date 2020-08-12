'Kobe Bryant Day' Officially Passed by Orange County; Set for August 24

Kobe Bryant present the Arthur Ashe award for courage at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

The Orange County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to make Aug. 24 "Kobe Bryant Day," according to TMZ Sports.

The date honors the two jerseys worn by Bryant during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, No. 8 and No. 24. The Hall of Famer was killed in January in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

The resolution recognized Bryant's achievements on and off the court while providing instruction for how to celebrate the day:

"Encourage members of our community to continue Kobe Bryant's legacy by engaging in community building helping young people in need, encouraging aspiring youth to follow their dreams, and living by Bryant's words: 'The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.'"

Los Angeles City Council had previously celebrated a Kobe Bryant Day on Aug. 24 in 2016 following his retirement from the NBA

