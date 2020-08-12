Le'Veon Bell Wishes Jamal Adams Would Have Handled Jets Trade Differently

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell wasn't happy with the way Jamal Adams left the New York Jets after helping convince him to join the team in the first place, as he explained in Wednesday's press conference:

"He was a big piece of why I came here," Bell said (h/t Ralph Vacchiano of SNY). "... It kind of looked like he forced his way out, but when I talked to him he told he wasn't going to try to force his way out."

Adams had requested a trade from New York and even criticized head coach Adam Gase before he was eventually traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

"I'm not upset with Jamal. I want the best for Jamal," Bell said Wednesday. "... But sometimes you don't like the way people handle things."

Bell showed his disappointment after Adams was dealt:

The veteran running back joined the Jets last offseason on a four-year, $52.5 million deal but struggled mightily with just 789 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 15 games. His 3.2 yards per carry and 52.6 rushing yards per game were both career lows.

He is now looking for a bounce-back year alongside a team that finished 7-9 last season and just lost its top defensive player in Adams.