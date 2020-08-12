Sean McDermott, Bills Agree to Contract Extension Reportedly for 6 Years

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Coming off a playoff appearance last season, the Buffalo Bills have rewarded head coach Sean McDermott with a new contract.

Bills owner Kim Pegula announced McDermott's multiyear extension Wednesday:

"Sean's leadership on and off the field has been nothing but genuine and transparent, qualities we appreciate as owners. He is the same great person to us, the players and everyone across all our organizations. We will never forget how impressed we were during his first interview. Sean's attention to detail was apparent back then and his process driven approach has brought great stability to our organization. We are happy to extend his contract and keep him in Western New York for many years to come."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the new contract is for six years.

McDermott had two years remaining on the five-year deal he received from the Bills in 2017.

Prior to joining the Bills, McDermott spent six seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers on Ron Rivera's coaching staff. He helped the franchise make three consecutive trips to the playoffs from 2013 through 2015, including an appearance in Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Bills had just two winning seasons and didn't make the postseason from 2000 to 2016. McDermott has two winning seasons and two playoff appearances in three years. Their defense ranked second in points allowed and third in yards allowed in 2019.

Buffalo's 10 wins last season were its most since it went 11-5 in 1999.