2020 Kentucky Derby Ends General Admission Tickets in COVID-19 Safety Plan

Churchill Downs has scaled back its expected capacity for the 2020 Kentucky Derby to fewer than 23,000 fans, according to the Associated Press.

Based on the plan, no general admission or standing room only tickets would be sold.

The overall total represents a significant decrease from the Kentucky Derby's typical attendance. The 2019 installment brought 150,729 fans to Churchill Downs.

