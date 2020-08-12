2020 Kentucky Derby Ends General Admission Tickets in COVID-19 Safety Plan

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2020

A statue of Barbaro is silhouetted at the entrance of Churchill Downs, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby has been postponed until Sept. 5 because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Churchill Downs has scaled back its expected capacity for the 2020 Kentucky Derby to fewer than 23,000 fans, according to the Associated Press

Based on the plan, no general admission or standing room only tickets would be sold.

The overall total represents a significant decrease from the Kentucky Derby's typical attendance. The 2019 installment brought 150,729 fans to Churchill Downs.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

