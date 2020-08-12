2020 Masters Will Be Held Without Fans in November, Per Augusta National

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Augusta National Golf Club announced Wednesday that the 2020 Masters Tournament will not permit fans on the grounds during this year's event from Nov. 9-15.

Chairman Fred Ridley issued a statement on the decision:

"Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled Tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic. As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.

"Throughout this process, we have consulted with health officials and a variety of subject matter experts. Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome."

