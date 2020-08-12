Stephen Curry Isn't 'Showing Any Signs' of 'Aging,' Says Warriors Star's Trainer

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 12, 2020

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Toronto Raptors during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Stephen Curry is 32 years old and has dealt with a series of injuries over the past three seasons, but his personal trainer isn't concerned about the two-time NBA MVP's ability to keep his body in peak playing condition. 

Speaking to The Athletic's Ethan StraussBrandon Payne said Curry is "not showing any signs at all of any sort of aging" in their sessions together. 

"He's a young 32," Payne added. "He's jumping really well, moving really well. He's perpetually in great shape from a cardiovascular standpoint. ... He's moving well, he's getting stronger. He's as bouncy and energetic in workouts as he's ever been."

Curry's durability has become an issue since the start of the 2017-18 campaign. He missed 37 games that year between the regular season and playoffs before sitting out 13 more in 2018-19. 

Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes fell on Curry's hand, breaking his second metacarpal, during an Oct. 30 game this season. The six-time All-Star returned on March 5 but missed the next two games with an illness. 

Curry averaged 20.8 points and 6.6 assists per game in just five appearances in 2019-20. He is owed $88.79 million over the next two seasons, per Spotrac

Golden State, which had the NBA's worst record when the season was suspended (15-50), wasn't among the 22 teams invited to the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, for the season restart.

