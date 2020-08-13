NBA Preview for Aug. 13: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Daily Fantasy Picks, Odds

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Damian Lillard and Devin Booker have one seeding game left to try to secure a spot in the Western Conference play-in series for their respective sides.

The pair of guards have been the top performers through seven games in the NBA bubble, and they both need victories to keep their seasons alive.

Portland needs a win over Brooklyn to earn the No. 8 seed in the West, while Phoenix must defeat Dallas and receive help in the form of a Milwaukee victory over Memphis.

San Antonio needs more assistance than the other three eighth-seed contenders, but it can still get into the play-in series with losses by two or more of Portland, Phoenix and Memphis.

DeMar DeRozan has been the offensive star for the Spurs in Orlando, Florida, but Rudy Gay could be the best daily fantasy play on the roster with many players attempting to pair Lillard and Booker.

August 13 NBA Schedule

Washington vs. Boston (-11) (Noon ET)

Sacramento vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1:30 p.m. ET)

Milwaukee vs. Memphis (4 p.m. ET)

Dallas vs. Phoenix (4 p.m. ET, TNT)

San Antonio vs. Utah (6:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Portland (-9) vs. Brooklyn (9 p.m. ET, TNT)

New Orleans vs. Orlando (-3.5) (9 p.m. ET)

Available odds obtained from Vegas Insider.

Daily Fantasy Picks

Devin Booker, SG, Phoenix

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Booker and Lillard have proved throughout the seeding games they are more than worth whichever value is placed on them in DFS contests.

The Suns shooting guard enters Thursday's showdown with Dallas off a 35-point performance against Philadelphia

Thirty-five has been the magic number for Booker in the bubble, after he hit that total on the dot on four occasions.

Booker's bubble resume features a double-double against Indiana and a near triple-double Tuesday. He had nine rebounds and seven assists against the Sixers.

The 23-year-old reached the 30-point mark in both regular-season meetings with the Mavericks.

Given his recent form and the motivation to win to reach the play-in series, Booker and the Suns should be in a good position to score a good chunk of points and remain undefeated in the bubble.

Damian Lillard, PG, Portland

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Combining Booker and Lillard will come at a high cost, but it should be more than worth it.

Lillard has played on another level after he missed a pair of free throws at the end of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday. His latest performance featured 61 points against Dallas Tuesday.

His lowest point total in the seeding games is 21, but even in that game, he was a solid DFS option since he produced nine rebounds and eight assists.

In the last four games, Lillard put up 32 assists and 15 rebounds to go along with his high scoring totals. It's unlikely that he reaches the 60-point plateau in the second straight game, but he should still score in the 30-40 point range with so much on the line.

The added benefit to Portland's late start is it will know exactly what it needs to do to land in the play-in series based off the Memphis and Phoenix results.

Rudy Gay, SF, San Antonio

Kim Klement/Associated Press

If you are targeting Booker, Lillard or both as the cornerstones of your lineup, inexpensive options at other positions are needed to fill out your lineup.

Gay is worth looking at as a mid-level forward option who likely will not be affected by any minutes restrictions or rest days. The 33-year-old has been a solid secondary scorer for the Spurs after reaching double digits in each of his seven appearances.

Just like Portland, San Antonio will know exactly what its path to the play-in series will be. If Memphis or Phoenix lose in the window of games directly before them, the Spurs can push for a win and then hope for a Blazers defeat later in the night.

Since the Spurs are one of the few teams with something to play for Thursday, stacking Gay with Jakob Poeltl, Dejounte Murray and others could help fill out your lineup without maxing out your entire team's salary to build around Booker and Lillard.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.