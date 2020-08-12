NHL's Top Stats, Best Highlights, Updated Playoff Picture from Aug. 11 Results

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Four NHL playoff games were supposed to take place Tuesday, but the night ended with only three after a five-overtime tilt between the victorious Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena pushed the Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes matchup, which was scheduled for the same location, to 11 a.m. ET Wednesday.

The Lightning vs. Blue Jackets epic churned out all kinds of records afterward, led by Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo and his 85 saves, but they shouldn't overshadow solid performances from the Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights, who took home wins over the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, respectively.

Here's a look at the top stats and highlights and where the playoff picture stands.

Updated Playoff Picture (Western Conference)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights 1, No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks 0 (VGK 4, CHI 1)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche 0, No. 7 Arizona Coyotes 0

No. 6 Calgary Flames 1, No. 3 Dallas Stars 0 (CAL 3, DAL 2)

No. 4 St. Louis Blues 0, No. 5 Vancouver Canucks 0

Updated Playoff Picture (Eastern Conference)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers 0, No. 8 Montreal Canadiens 0

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning 1, No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets 0 (TB 3, CLB 2)

No. 3 Washington Capitals 0, No. 6 New York Islanders 0

No. 4 Boston Bruins 0, No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes 0

Tampa Bay vs. Columbus Top Stats and Highlights

Lightning forward Brayden Point ended the fourth-longest game in NHL history with his team's 88th shot on goal (and first in the fifth overtime) to finish his team's Game 1 win:

That was Point's second goal of the night after he stuffed the puck following a Nikita Kucherov shot in the first period. That tally tied the game at one, but Columbus took a 2-1 lead going into the third after Oliver Bjorkstrand snuck the puck home from a tough angle:

Of course, the story of the night was Korpisalo, who made big save after big save, including this one, somehow:

Per NHL.com, Korpisalo's 85 saves set an official record by 12 over the former single-game save holder in the New York Islanders' Kelly Hrudey in 1987.

In addition to being the fourth-longest in NHL history, it was the second-longest in the modern era, per NHL.com.

The two teams also combined for the most shots on goal, and Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones set the official all-time on-ice record at 65:06.

The turnaround is quick for these two teams, which will be back in action Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Dallas vs. Calgary Stats and Highlights

Blink and you'll miss this goal from Dillon Dube after a fantastic pass via Milan Lucic:

The quick-developing play gave the Flames a 1-0 edge over the Stars.

Dube wasn't done, though, as he took care of business himself by putting home a backhand and giving the Flames a 2-0 edge:

Darren Haynes of the Canadian Press summarized Dube's hot streak dating back to the qualifying round versus the Winnipeg Jets:

And ESPN Stats & Info pointed out that this was Dube's first-ever multigoal game, a feat accomplished before the first intermission:

Dallas tied the game at two in the second off Denis Gurianov and Jamie Benn goals, but Rasmus Andersson netted the game-winner before the final intermission. The third period went scoreless, and Calgary held on.

The two teams are back at it Thursday at 10:30 p.m.

Vegas vs. Chicago Stats and Highlights

A nifty Shea Theodore wrist shot outside the face-off circle gave Vegas the early 1-0 edge:

Reilly Smith, who fed Theodore on that goal, later corralled a loose puck and scored one of his own:

Smith ended the night with two goals and an assist for three points in the 4-1 win.

Tyler Bischoff of ESPN Las Vegas noted that the Florida Panthers, who dealt Smith to the Golden Knights, could be regretting that move:

Smith has also made it a habit to have good games against the Blackhawks, as NHL Public Relations pointed out:

The Knights and Blackhawks will be back on the ice for Game 2 on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.