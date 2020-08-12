Ross Cockrell's Giants Contract Reportedly Falls Through over Financial Details

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Cornerback Ross Cockrell reportedly decided not to sign with the New York Giants after all because of financial details in the proposed contract.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported the news, noting Cockrell visited the Giants, underwent COVID-19 resting Saturday and appeared set to sign with the NFC East team. However, the deal "fell apart at the last minute" because "the financial details no longer were to Cockrell's satisfaction."

