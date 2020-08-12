Ross Cockrell's Giants Contract Reportedly Falls Through over Financial Details

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2020

Carolina Panthers defensive back Ross Cockrell (47) reacts after an interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Panthers won 37-26.(AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Cornerback Ross Cockrell reportedly decided not to sign with the New York Giants after all because of financial details in the proposed contract.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported the news, noting Cockrell visited the Giants, underwent COVID-19 resting Saturday and appeared set to sign with the NFC East team. However, the deal "fell apart at the last minute" because "the financial details no longer were to Cockrell's satisfaction."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

