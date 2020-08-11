Report: Braves Trade Yonder Alonso, Manny Machado's Brother-in-Law, to Padres

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres were able to do what the Chicago White Sox could not: get Manny Machado and his brother-in-law Yonder Alonso in the same organization.

According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the Padres acquired Alonso from the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday for an undisclosed amount of cash. Lin says Alonso will report to the club's taxi squad.

The White Sox signed Alonso in 2019 as part of their attempt to lure Machado via free agency. The first baseman remained in Chicago until the White Sox placed him on waivers in July of that year.

The 33-year-old has yet to appear in a major league game this season and owns a career slash line of .259/.332/.404 with 100 home runs in 10 seasons.

