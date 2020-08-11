Bruins vs. Hurricanes Game 1 Rescheduled After Lightning-Blue Jackets Goes 5OT

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 12, 2020

Carolina Hurricanes' James Reimer (47) and Lucas Wallmark (71) and Boston Bruins' David Backes (42) watch as the puck clears from in front of the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The National Hockey League was forced to postpone Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night as the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets went into a fifth overtime period.

Both games were scheduled at Scotiabank Arena inside the league's bubble in Toronto.

Boston and Carolina will now begin their series Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

     

