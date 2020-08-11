Bruins vs. Hurricanes Game 1 Rescheduled After Lightning-Blue Jackets Goes 5OT

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The National Hockey League was forced to postpone Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night as the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets went into a fifth overtime period.

Both games were scheduled at Scotiabank Arena inside the league's bubble in Toronto.

Boston and Carolina will now begin their series Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.