Jason Garrett Says He's 'Grateful' for Time with Cowboys After Joining Giants

The Dallas Cowboys fired former head coach Jason Garrett after a 2019 season in which the team was unable to reach the postseason.

But Garrett landed with a divisional rival, the New York Giants, as Joe Judge's offensive coordinator. On Tuesday, Garrett spoke about valuing his time with Dallas but looking forward to his time in New York, per Art Stapleton of USA Today:

"I just want to acknowledge my time in Dallas, and how grateful I am for that whole experience, you know, everyone in the Cowboy organization for the opportunity and for the support and for the lifelong friendships that I made. The players, the coaches and the staff members who were with me and made my life way better. I am eternally grateful to that and really appreciative of having that in my life and for that experience. Awfully proud of the programs we built and the teams we had, we had a lot of great days there. So again, I'm very grateful for that experience and for the people who made that experience what it was. Having said that, you know, this is a new day and I'm awfully excited about being part of the New York Football Giants."

