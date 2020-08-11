The Mountain' Hafthor Bjornsson Retires from World's Strongest Man Competition

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

One of the most imposing figures both on screen and in sports, Hafthor Bjornsson, is retiring from the World's Strongest Man Competition:

Known best among wider audiences for portraying Ser Gregor Clegane on HBO's Game of Thrones—better known as "The Mountain"—the 6'9", 452-pound athlete earned the title of World's Strongest Man in 2018, earned three consecutive Arnold Strongman Classics (2018, 2019, 2020) and currently holds the record for the heaviest deadlift at 1,104 pounds.

Bjornsson, 31, made his decision following his 10th-straight win at Iceland's Strongest Man competition where he finished first in all six events.

"Great way to finish my strongman career," Bjornsson said. "Now a different journey starts and I'm super excited. Maybe I'll never return but never say never right. I'm still only 31 years old and could come back in a few years if my heart wants it."

The Iceland native says right now his heart tells him to be with his family.

He deserves just as much credit for not ending his career with the Game of Thrones cliche that would fit way too perfectly here.