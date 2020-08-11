Greg Anthony Thinks Son Cole Would 'Embrace' Being Drafted by Knicks

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

Former NBA player Greg Anthony would be happy if his son, Cole Anthony, landed with the New York Knicks in the draft, but he believes the point guard prospect could succeed anywhere.

"Would it be awesome if he goes to New York? He's from there, he's raised there, he lives there. He would embrace it and love it," Greg told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "But if he's somewhere else, he'd feel the same way. He's just about basketball. He just wants to play and be a great player."

The Knicks had the sixth-worst record in the NBA last season but have a nine percent chance to land the No. 1 pick, per Tankathon.

With Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith Jr. coming off disappointing seasons, the team could certainly look for a new point guard in the coming draft.

Anthony would make sense based on his upside, which made him the No. 4 prospect and top point guard in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports composite rankings. A knee injury limited him at times as a freshman at North Carolina, which slowed the hype going into the NBA.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Anthony as the No. 10 prospect in the class.

Greg Anthony provided a harsh assessment of his son's lone collegiate season, per Bondy:

"He had a horrible year. Probably couldn't have had a worse year, and he still put up 19 (points per game), 6 (rebounds) and 4 (assists). He didn't shoot it well, but he didn't have the opportunities he would've liked. He learned a lot, had a great experience there, and where he ends up — I know how he's wired, he's going to be a great player. So I'm not really worried concerned."

Cole scored at least 20 points in nine of his 22 games and shot 34.8 percent from three-point range, showcasing an ability to create his own shot throughout the year. If he returns to full strength and plays to his potential, some team could end up with a steal in the 2020 draft.