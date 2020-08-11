Clippers' Lou Williams: 'Feel Sorry' for Teams Facing Motivated Montrezl Harrell

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams told reporters that he "feels sorry" for teams that have to face big man Montrezl Harrell, who is back on the NBA's Disney World campus following the death of his grandmother.

"He's back, ready to work," Williams said, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "Obviously Trez is a high-energy guy, he is a guy that plays at a high level, extremely physical player, extremely emotional player.

"With some things on his mind, I feel sorry for the other guys on the other team."

Harrell left the team on July 17 and returned Sunday evening. He is currently being quarantined but might be available for the team's tilt with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, per Youngmisuk.

The 26-year-old, who has averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds this season, has posted numerous messages expressing his grief and noting how motivated he is for his return.

Williams explained how important Harrell's return will be to a team that has rarely had all of its key components on the court together this season, per Youngmisuk.

"Obviously when Trez gets back, our group will be in full swing, our team will be in full swing. ... I think you see us play well in spurts, then with the minutes and everything, I think our coaching staff, they're getting ready for the big picture.

"Mentally, we're getting ready for the big picture. I know there's another level there. I know we have another place that we can tap into. I think guys are getting ready for that."

The playoff-bound Clippers currently sit second in the Western Conference. The postseason begins on Monday, Aug. 17. Los Angeles' first-round opponent is still to be determined.