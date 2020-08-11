Report: Cowboys Players Forming Training Camp Bubble Before On-Field Practices

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 11, 2020

A sign sits on a artificial field frequented by fans at the Ford Center by The Star, the Dallas Cowboys headquarters and training facility, as a large video screen on the exterior wall of the building broadcast the team's most recent news developing from the NFL football draft in Frisco, Texas, Saturday April 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

A number of Dallas Cowboys players are banding together in hopes of further protecting themselves from contracting the coronavirus as on-field practices are set to begin this week.  

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Todd Archer, a "large" group of Cowboys will use the Omni Hotel near the team's practice facility to create their own bubble during training camp. 

Dallas currently uses the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, where the Omni Hotel, located just off its campus, holds 300 rooms. 

Three Cowboys opted out of the 2020 season—fullback Jamize Olawale, cornerback Maurice Canady and wide receiver Stephen Guidry—taking advantage of the league's option allowing players who are considered high-risk to earn up to $350,000 this season and players considered low-risk to earn $150,000. 

For the players who are in camp with Dallas, the unofficial bubble will attempt to add another layer of security during the training camp.

Per an agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association, the league will conduct daily COVID-19 testing throughout the first two weeks of camp, moving to a schedule of testing every other day should the positivity rate fall below 5 percent for "Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals."

According to The Athletic's Jay Glazer, teams may also proactively quarantine one quarterback this season in case of an outbreak among the QB room. 

